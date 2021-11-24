Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan Shaheens captain Saud Shakeel said he is ready to make his Test debut after an impressive series against Sri Lanka A.

Shakeel has represented Pakistan in three ODIs thus far, but is eager to have a long and prosperous career in the longest format.

During the series against Sri Lanka A, he scored 127 runs in the two unofficial Tests, which included a top score of 118 not out, at an average of 127.

Having been included in Pakistan’s Test squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, he is hoping to get the chance to play his first Test for his country.

“After tasting international cricket in [the] one-day format, I am really keen on making my Test debut,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

“I have been part of the Test team but haven’t made an appearance yet so my aim is to play Test cricket and serve Pakistan for a long time.”

Pakistan’s Test series against Bangladesh will begin on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

