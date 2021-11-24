Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he “didn’t understand” why top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman was not picked in the T20 World Cup squad right from the beginning.

Zaman was initially included as a reserve player before being added to the main squad.

In the tournament, he scored 109 runs in six games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

As for the T20 series against Bangladesh, he was in red-hot form as he accumulated 91 runs in two matches, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.

“I didn’t understand why Fakhar was excluded from the initial squad despite his good recent form. He performed in South Africa and was in good touch,” Misbah said on A-Sports’ show The Pavilion.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Both are really good cricketers, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan duo overflowing with talent

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35017 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 181438 ( 71.77 % ) Steve Smith 5592 ( 2.21 % ) Ben Stokes 7002 ( 2.77 % ) Kane Williamson 11319 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 614 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1541 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 426 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7130 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 702 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 544 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1467 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35017 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 181438 ( 71.77 % ) Steve Smith 5592 ( 2.21 % ) Ben Stokes 7002 ( 2.77 % ) Kane Williamson 11319 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 614 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1541 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 426 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7130 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 702 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 544 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1467 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...