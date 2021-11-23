Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan captain Babar Azam and left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi are “really good cricketers”.

Azam and Afridi played instrumental roles in helping Pakistan reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

The 27-year-old scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

As for Afridi, he took seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In regards to the T20 series against Bangladesh, Azam accumulated 27 runs at an average of nine and a strike-rate of 67.50.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed two wickets in one match at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 3.75.

“We also have some really good cricketers in Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and others,” Hayden, who was Pakistan’s batting consultant during the T20 World Cup, was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34952 ( 13.88 % ) Babar Azam 180700 ( 71.74 % ) Steve Smith 5587 ( 2.22 % ) Ben Stokes 6991 ( 2.78 % ) Kane Williamson 11279 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 613 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1538 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 424 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7111 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 698 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 543 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1462 ( 0.58 % ) Back

