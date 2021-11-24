Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said selecting top-order batsman Fakhar Zaman made the national team strong.
In the recent T20 World Cup, Zaman amassed 109 runs in six games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.
As for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he was in terrific form as he scored 91 runs in two matches, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.
“His inclusion made Pakistan’s squad strong as he can bat at the top order,” Misbah said on A-Sports’ show The Pavilion.
Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
