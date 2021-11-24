Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said batsman Fakhar Zaman is “an X-factor for Pakistan”.
Zaman has shown flashes of brilliance as of late as he accumulated 109 runs in six games in the T20 World Cup, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.
As for the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he amassed 91 runs in two matches, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.
“He is an X-factor for Pakistan,” Misbah said on A-Sports’ show The Pavilion.
Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
