Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said batsman Fakhar Zaman is “an X-factor for Pakistan”.

Zaman has shown flashes of brilliance as of late as he accumulated 109 runs in six games in the T20 World Cup, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.

As for the recently-concluded three-match T20 series against Bangladesh, he amassed 91 runs in two matches, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.

“He is an X-factor for Pakistan,” Misbah said on A-Sports’ show The Pavilion.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 35017 ( 13.85 % ) Babar Azam 181438 ( 71.77 % ) Steve Smith 5592 ( 2.21 % ) Ben Stokes 7002 ( 2.77 % ) Kane Williamson 11319 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 614 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1541 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 426 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7130 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 702 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 544 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1467 ( 0.58 % ) Back

