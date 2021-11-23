Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali “strikes the ball differently to people with great power”.

Hayden added that in addition to being a frontline bowler, Hasan is also a handy lower order batsman, which means he “has an extremely important role”.

In the T20 World Cup, Hasan took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

As for the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in the first T20 International, but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.

“He strikes the ball differently to people with great power and has an extremely important role,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

Pakistan won the T20 series against Bangladesh 3-0 and will now play two Tests against them, which begins on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Can have same impact as Sunil Narine, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan player capable of hitting big

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34952 ( 13.88 % ) Babar Azam 180700 ( 71.74 % ) Steve Smith 5587 ( 2.22 % ) Ben Stokes 6991 ( 2.78 % ) Kane Williamson 11279 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 613 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1538 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 424 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7111 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 698 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 543 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1462 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34952 ( 13.88 % ) Babar Azam 180700 ( 71.74 % ) Steve Smith 5587 ( 2.22 % ) Ben Stokes 6991 ( 2.78 % ) Kane Williamson 11279 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 613 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1538 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 424 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7111 ( 2.82 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 698 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 543 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1462 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...