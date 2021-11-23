Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali “strikes the ball differently to people with great power”.
Hayden added that in addition to being a frontline bowler, Hasan is also a handy lower order batsman, which means he “has an extremely important role”.
In the T20 World Cup, Hasan took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.
As for the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in the first T20 International, but was named Man of the Match for his figures of 3-22 off four overs.
“He strikes the ball differently to people with great power and has an extremely important role,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.
Pakistan won the T20 series against Bangladesh 3-0 and will now play two Tests against them, which begins on November 26.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
