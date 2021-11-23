Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England pace bowler Jofra Archer said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi creates a serious challenge for opposition batsmen.

Afridi was in sensational form in the T20 World Cup as he took seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

In the T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 3-0, he only played one game and took figures of 2-15 off four overs.

“Being a left-armer, he challenges batters from a different angle,” Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

