Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Australia opener Matthew Hayden said Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali can have the same impact as West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine.

Narine is known for his bowling skills, but is also a handy batsman who can unleash big shots.

Hayden feels that Hasan has what it takes to fulfill the same role for Pakistan.

“Power-hitting through is an important element of T20 cricket. If you have a look at Sunil Narine, he can make an impact, the way Hasan Ali can do the same,” Hayden was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s website.

In the T20 World Cup, Hasan took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

Pakistan are currently touring Bangladesh and hold a 2-0 lead in the series.

Hasan only featured in the first T20 International, but was named Man of the Match for his bowling figures of 3-22 off four overs.

Pakistan will play one more T20 International on Monday before the two-Test series begins on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: Chris Gayle said teams want this guy in their pockets, Matthew Hayden on Pakistan batsman in serious form

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34860 ( 13.91 % ) Babar Azam 179691 ( 71.69 % ) Steve Smith 5579 ( 2.23 % ) Ben Stokes 6976 ( 2.78 % ) Kane Williamson 11217 ( 4.47 % ) Joe Root 607 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1536 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 424 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7087 ( 2.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 694 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 539 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1455 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34860 ( 13.91 % ) Babar Azam 179691 ( 71.69 % ) Steve Smith 5579 ( 2.23 % ) Ben Stokes 6976 ( 2.78 % ) Kane Williamson 11217 ( 4.47 % ) Joe Root 607 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1536 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 424 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7087 ( 2.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 694 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 539 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1455 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...