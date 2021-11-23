Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
England speedster Jofra Archer said Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a swing bowler who can bowl decent change-ups later on in an innings.
Afridi had a strong campaign in the T20 World Cup as he took seven wickets in six matches at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.
In the T20 series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, he picked up two wickets in one game at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 3.75.
“Swings the ball and can bowl decent change-ups later on in an innings,” Archer wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
Pakistan will now play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the series beginning on November 26.
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
ALSO CHECK OUT: Challenges batsmen from a different angle, Jofra Archer on 145 kph Pakistan speed demon