Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia batsman David Hussey said Pakistan captain Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and the veteran duo of Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez are all incredibly talented.

In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Rizwan accumulated 281 runs in six matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 70.25 and a strike-rate of 127.72.

Malik amassed 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

As for Hafeez, he made 85 runs in six matches at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 163.46.

“They’re chock full of talent with the bat, Babar Azam, [Mohammad] Rizwan the wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Hafeez is still doing it, [and] Shoaib Malik,” Hussey told ABC Sport.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s something special, Tom Moody on Pakistan player who is so good to watch

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34471 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 175104 ( 71.39 % ) Steve Smith 5550 ( 2.26 % ) Ben Stokes 6923 ( 2.82 % ) Kane Williamson 11027 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 586 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1514 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 421 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7023 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 686 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 533 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1433 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34471 ( 14.05 % ) Babar Azam 175104 ( 71.39 % ) Steve Smith 5550 ( 2.26 % ) Ben Stokes 6923 ( 2.82 % ) Kane Williamson 11027 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 586 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1514 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 421 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 7023 ( 2.86 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 686 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 533 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1433 ( 0.58 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...