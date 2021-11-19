Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Melbourne Stars head coach David Hussey said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “an absolute superstar of a bowler”.
Afridi played an instrumental role in helping Pakistan reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, where the men in green lost to eventual champions Australia.
In the six games he played, the 21-year-old took seven wickets at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.
“He’s an absolute superstar of a bowler,” Hussey told ABC Sport.
Pakistan are now preparing to play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.
The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.
Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir
Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood
ALSO CHECK OUT: All of them are supremely talented, David Hussey on four top-class Pakistan players