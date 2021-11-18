Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Australia batsman Tom Moody said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “something special”.

He noted that many people think India captain Virat Kohli “is good to watch”, but Azam is right up there as well.

“We talk about how Kohli is so easy on the eye as a batsman. But if you think Kohli is good to watch, have a look at Babar Azam. He is something special,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was unstoppable in the T20 World Cup as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He accumulated 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Pakistan are currently in Bangladesh, where they will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 34119 ( 14.1 % ) Babar Azam 172424 ( 71.26 % ) Steve Smith 5540 ( 2.29 % ) Ben Stokes 6892 ( 2.85 % ) Kane Williamson 10927 ( 4.52 % ) Joe Root 575 ( 0.24 % ) Rashid Khan 1501 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 418 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6942 ( 2.87 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 682 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 531 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1421 ( 0.59 % )

