Pakistan captain Babar Azam said iconic seamer Shoaib Akhtar bowled him a bouncer when he was participating in an Under-15 camp.

Azam noted that Akhtar unleashed the bouncer after he “slightly offended” him when he drove him in the nets.

The Rawalpindi Express had told Azam to defend the ball, but when the 27-year-old didn’t listen, he “asked for a new ball and bowled a bouncer”.

“I ducked and watching from the side, Mudassar called me back (from out of the nets),” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 46-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

He still holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Azam was at his best in the T20 World Cup as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He scored 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Pakistan are now preparing for their tour of Bangladesh, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will start on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23301 ( 18.87 % ) Waqar Younis 2396 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 7529 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 35113 ( 28.44 % ) Imran Khan 23797 ( 19.27 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2772 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2245 ( 1.82 % ) Hanif Mohammad 401 ( 0.32 % ) Younis Khan 4681 ( 3.79 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2456 ( 1.99 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7335 ( 5.94 % ) Saeed Anwar 8787 ( 7.12 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 949 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1715 ( 1.39 % )

