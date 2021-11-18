I always saw talent in him, Akhtar on current Pakistan player he bowled to

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he always saw talent in captain Babar Azam.

Akhtar even bowled to Azam in the nets when the 27-year-old was part of an Under-15 camp.

The Rawalpindi Express admitted that Azam showed a lot of potential back then and has carried that forward to this day.

“He was talented then, he is talented now,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam had a superb T20 World Cup campaign as he broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance.

He amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will start on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

