Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik should continue playing as long as they are fit and performing well.

His comments come after there has been a lot of speculation about whether Hafeez and Malik will retire from international cricket following Pakistan’s exit from the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan lost to eventual champions Australia by five wickets in the semi-final.

Hafeez amassed 85 runs in six matches at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 163.46.

Malik, meanwhile, scored 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

However, Wasim made it clear that it is up to the talented pair to decide when they want to call time on their careers.

“That’s their call. If they are physically fit and performing like the way they are, they should carry on. It’s their decisions and the whole country should support their decisions either way,” he told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour Bangladesh for three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

Malik has been picked in Pakistan’s T20 squad, but Hafeez opted out of the tour.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will get underway on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

