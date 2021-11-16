Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia Test captain Tim Paine has admitted that some players won’t be comfortable touring Pakistan even with the most stringent security measures in place.

This comes after it was announced that Australia would tour Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20 International in March and April 2022.

The tour will be a historic one as it will mark the first time the Australian team has played a series in Pakistan since 1998.

However, Paine said while there will be plenty of discussions held about the tour, it ultimately “comes down to the individual” on whether they want to go or not.

“There’ll be some guys who will be happy to take the experts’ advice and others will want to know a bit more,” Paine said on SEN as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. “If we’re totally honest, there might be some people who aren’t comfortable going regardless.

“That’s happened before with tours going to other countries going back forever. Again there are issues that will I’m sure pop up. We’ll discuss it, people get the right answers and feel comfortable, then we’ll get hopefully the best team we can. At the end of the day, it comes down to the individual.”

Paine actually went to Pakistan with a World XI team back in 2017 and recalled how the security measures in place were both “comforting but also unnerving”.

“The security that we had on that tour was unlike anything that I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “We had helicopters overhead, roads shut down five kilometres around us, checkpoints like every kilometre into the ground, it was extraordinary.

“The fact you’re seeing it and thinking to yourself it may be necessary can be a bit unnerving, but at the same time to see the planning and execution of it, with literally a couple of choppers above your bus 20-30 metres above your head was comforting but also unnerving at the same time.”

