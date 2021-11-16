Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said it’s a “great sign” that the veteran duo of Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are back in form.

Hafeez scored 85 runs in six matches at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 163.46.

Malik, meanwhile, accumulated 100 runs in six games, which included the fastest T20 World Cup fifty by a Pakistan player, at an average of 50 and a strike-rate of 181.81.

“Hafeez was out of form but he looked in great touch in [the] last two games. Malik, who was not able to play a big knock due to lack of chances, scored the fastest fifty. It is a great sign that [the] senior batters have regained form,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now preparing to play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

Malik has been included in Pakistan’s T20 squad, but Hafeez opted out of the tour.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will start on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

