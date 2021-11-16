Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Australia head coach Justin Langer said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “is a superstar of the game”.

His comments come after Australia beat Pakistan in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup and went on to win the tournament after defeating New Zealand in the final.

Azam broke the record for the most runs scored by a batsman in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance as he amassed 303 runs in six games, which included four fifties, at an average of 60.60 and a strike-rate of 126.25.

“Their captain, Babar Azam, is a superstar of the game,” Langer was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Test series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi, Zahid Mahmood

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33953 ( 14.19 % ) Babar Azam 170132 ( 71.11 % ) Steve Smith 5534 ( 2.31 % ) Ben Stokes 6858 ( 2.87 % ) Kane Williamson 10788 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 556 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1487 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 417 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6909 ( 2.89 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 671 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 523 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1409 ( 0.59 % ) Back

