Age is not on his side, Ajmal on 30-year-old Pakistan power-hitter

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said power-hitter Asif Ali doesn’t have age on his side.

He noted that this is why it is extremely important for Asif to make the most of the opportunities he is getting right now.

Asif is trying to cement his spot as Pakistan’s go-to finisher and had a couple of standout performances in the T20 World Cup.

His biggest highlight with the bat came against Afghanistan, where he won them the match with some superb big shots towards the end of the game.

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

His other notable contribution came in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“Asif doesn’t have age on his side anymore,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end in their semi-final against Australia as they lost by five wickets.

The men in green will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

