Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said batsman Asif Ali is still not consistent despite his performances in the T20 World Cup.

Ajmal noted that Asif “needs to improve some areas of his game”, including how he plays against spinners.

Asif has a few impressive knocks in the T20 World Cup.

His most brilliant performance came against Afghanistan, where he won them the game with some superb powering-hitting.

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

His other big contribution with the bat came in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“In order to perform consistently he needs to improve some areas of his game, such as playing against the spinners,” Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan went unbeaten in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, but lost to Australia by five wickets in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

