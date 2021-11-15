Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ex-Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said middle order batsman Asif Ali won’t get many more opportunities if he fails to make the most of the chance he is currently getting.

Asif is trying to secure his place as Pakistan’s finisher and took steps in the right direction during the T20 World Cup.

He scored 57 runs in six matches at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 237.50.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won Pakistan the match with some late power-hitting.

Asif blasted an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

His other standout inning came in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he thumped 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

However, Ajmal warned that if Asif’s performances with the bat start to go downhill, it will only be a matter of time before he replaced.

“He won’t get many opportunities to make a comeback if he isn’t consistent,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan were considered one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup after going unbeaten in the group stage. However, their campaign came to an end in the semi-finals, where they lost to Australia by five wickets.

The men in green will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Age is not on his side, Saeed Ajmal on 30-year-old Pakistan power-hitter

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33853 ( 14.24 % ) Babar Azam 168925 ( 71.05 % ) Steve Smith 5521 ( 2.32 % ) Ben Stokes 6844 ( 2.88 % ) Kane Williamson 10685 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 547 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1476 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 415 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6889 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 671 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 522 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1401 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33853 ( 14.24 % ) Babar Azam 168925 ( 71.05 % ) Steve Smith 5521 ( 2.32 % ) Ben Stokes 6844 ( 2.88 % ) Kane Williamson 10685 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 547 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1476 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 415 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6889 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 671 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 522 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1401 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...