Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram said he would stick with fast bowler Hasan Ali rather than drop him and pick someone else.

In the six games he played in the T20 World Cup, which includes the five-wicket loss to Australia in the semi-final, he took five wickets at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

With Hasan having been in fabulous form prior to the tournament, Wasim feels that it wouldn’t be fair to have another bowler take his place.

“I will stick with Hasan Ali,” he told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33816 ( 14.26 % ) Babar Azam 168418 ( 71.02 % ) Steve Smith 5518 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6837 ( 2.88 % ) Kane Williamson 10651 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 544 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1475 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 415 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6884 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 669 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 521 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1398 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33816 ( 14.26 % ) Babar Azam 168418 ( 71.02 % ) Steve Smith 5518 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6837 ( 2.88 % ) Kane Williamson 10651 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 544 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1475 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 415 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6884 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 669 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 521 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1398 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...