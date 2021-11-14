Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf performed better than left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s tournament came to an end in the semi-final on Thursday as they suffered a five-wicket loss to Australia, who will face New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Rauf took eight wickets in six matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

Afridi, meanwhile, claimed seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

“For me it’s Haris Rauf, it’s easy to bowl with the new ball and the first over especially when you can swing the ball,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

