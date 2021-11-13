Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan great Wasim Akram said there is no doubt that pace bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has talent.

Wasim was part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup, but didn’t feature in any of the matches the men in green played.

Nonetheless, Akram is confident that the 20-year-old will get plenty of opportunities in the future since he is young and has shown a lot of potential.

“No doubt he is a talented [cricketer],” he told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan dominated the group stage, winning all their games, but they suffered a five-wicket loss to Australia in the semi-final and were eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

