Former India opening batsman Gautam Gambhir believes fast bowler Haris Rauf was Pakistan’s standout performer in the T20 World Cup.

Gambhir was particularly impressed with Rauf’s pace and accuracy.

In the six games he played, the 28-year-old picked up eight wickets at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

“He has been the standout performer with his pace and his accuracy,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s campaign came to an end on Thursday when they lost to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

