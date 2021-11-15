Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa spinner Imran Tahir said it is a “great sign” that Asif Ali has established himself as Pakistan’s finisher.

Asif has a couple of strong performances in the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final on Thursday.

His most notable performance came against Afghanistan, where he won them the game with some incredible six-hitting skills.

Asif blasted an unbeaten 25 off seven balls in the match, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

His other major performance came in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he smashed 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“They have good fast bowlers, spinners, batsmen and a finisher in the shape of Asif Ali…which is a great sign,” Tahir told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

