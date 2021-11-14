Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-India opener Gautam Gambhir lauded Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf for bowling the “tough overs in the middle and [at] the death” in the T20 World Cup.

Rauf was in stellar form throughout the tournament, where Pakistan went unbeaten in the group stage before losing to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final on Thursday.

The 28-year-old finished with eight wickets to his name in six matches at an average of 21 and an economy rate of 7.30.

“Haris has bowled the tough overs in the middle and [at] the death,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

