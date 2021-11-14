Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir praised Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi for bowling well with the new ball.

Afridi was in superb form throughout the T20 World Cup and took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

His standout performance came in Pakistan’s opening match against India, where he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and captain Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31.

He was named Man of the Match as Pakistan demolished India by 10 wickets and claimed their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

“Shaheen has bowled well with the new ball,” Gambhir told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now play three T20 Internationals and two Tests against Bangladesh.

The T20 series will be held from November 19 to 22, while the Test series will begin on November 26.

Pakistan’s Squad for Bangladesh T20 Series: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shoaib Malik, Usman Qadir

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 33816 ( 14.26 % ) Babar Azam 168418 ( 71.02 % ) Steve Smith 5518 ( 2.33 % ) Ben Stokes 6837 ( 2.88 % ) Kane Williamson 10651 ( 4.49 % ) Joe Root 544 ( 0.23 % ) Rashid Khan 1475 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 415 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 6884 ( 2.9 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 669 ( 0.28 % ) Kagiso Rabada 521 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1398 ( 0.59 % )

