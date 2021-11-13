Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram said fellow seamer Mohammad Wasim Jr will get many chances to play for the national team in the future.

The talented youngster was part of Pakistan’s team for the T20 World Cup, but didn’t play a single game.

Despite Hasan Ali’s struggles with the ball, the men in green stuck with him instead of changing up their combination and replacing him with Wasim Jr.

Hasan took five wickets in six games at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

Akram thinks this was the right move as Wasim Jr is only 20 years old and has a bright future ahead of him.

“Mohammad Wasim will get many chances to play for Pakistan in the future,” he told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan went unbeaten in the group stage, but lost to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

