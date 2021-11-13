Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan shouldn’t be concerned about pace bowler Hasan Ali’s dip in form.

This comes after the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, where Hasan conceded 44 runs off his four overs and failed to take a wicket as Pakistan crashed out of the tournament following a five-wicket loss.

Overall, Hasan failed to live up to expectations in the T20 World Cup as he picked up five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

“I don’t think that is a huge concern for Pakistan,” Jayawardene told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a quality bowler, Mahela Jayawardene on Pakistan seamer who takes crucial wickets

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48439 ( 78.31 % ) India 5705 ( 9.22 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1279 ( 2.07 % ) Australia 608 ( 0.98 % ) West Indies 2053 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 541 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48439 ( 78.31 % ) India 5705 ( 9.22 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1279 ( 2.07 % ) Australia 608 ( 0.98 % ) West Indies 2053 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 541 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...