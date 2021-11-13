Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram said Pakistan shouldn’t even think about dropping pace bowler Hasan Ali.
Hasan was in red-hot form coming into the T20 World Cup, but he wasn’t able to maintain in the tournament.
In the six games he played, which included Pakistan’s five-wicket loss in the semi-final against Australia, he took five wickets at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.
Wasim noted that if Hasan were to be dropped, it would seriously dent his confidence.
“If I’m captain of the Pakistan team and my side is peaking apart from one player, who has conceded runs in one or two matches, my strategy would be to help that player regain his form and confidence and that can only be done by playing matches,” he told A Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
