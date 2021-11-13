Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene said Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is a quality bowler who takes crucial wickets.

His comments come after Hasan failed to perform to his full potential in the T20 World Cup.

In the six games he has played, he has claimed five wickets at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

“We know the quality of Hasan Ali and he is always going to produce that crucial wicket for them,” Jayawardene told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end on Thursday when they lost to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

