Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has backed Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali to put up some “good performances” in the near future as he is a “fighter”.

Hasan hasn’t been in the best of form in the T20 World Cup, where he has claimed five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

In the semi-final against Australia, where Pakistan were defeated by five wickets, he conceded 44 runs off his four overs and went wicketless.

“Hasan is a fighter and will make a comeback with good performances,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

