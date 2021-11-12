Stop judging him on a few bad games, Shoaib Malik defends key member of Pakistan bowling attack

Shoaib Malik said stop judging Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali on a few bad games

Shoaib Malik: “There’s nothing wrong if a player is unable to perform in a couple of matches of the tournament and no player can be judged based on that”

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has come to the defence of fast bowler Hasan Ali, saying people should stop judging him based on a few bad games.

His comments come after Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

Hasan took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

“There’s nothing wrong if a player is unable to perform in a couple of matches of the tournament and no player can be judged based on that,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

