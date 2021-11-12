Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed questioned why India opener Rohit Sharma decided to hide after he was dismissed by left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Rohit was trapped lbw for a golden duck by Afridi in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup.

He subsequently batted at number three in India’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand instead of opening the batting.

Aaqib noted that given the damage Afridi inflicted, India “were afraid of putting two righties against [Trent] Boult, so Rohit was made to bat at number three”.

“Rohit Sharma is one of the best players in T20 cricket but after one blow of Shaheen Shah Afridi, you changed your openers,” he told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“You brought in Ishan Kishan as he is a leftie because they were afraid of putting two righties against [Trent] Boult, so Rohit was made to bat at number three.

“It was only two overs (opening spell) and being one of the best in the world, Rohit should have gone out as an opener rather than hiding.”

India were eliminated from the T20 World Cup, while Pakistan lost to Australia by five wickets in the semi-final on Thursday.

