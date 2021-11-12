Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said Islamabad United still backed big-hitter Asif Ali, even when his form wasn’t good.
Ajmal, who is the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team’s assistant coach, made the remarks following Asif’s resurgence in form in the T20 World Cup.
The 30-year-old didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India, which saw the men in green get their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.
However, in the game against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.
Asif then clubbed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.
All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led his side to an impressive five-wicket win.
Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he scored five runs.
As for the semi-final against Australia, where Pakistan crashed out of the tournament after losing by five wickets, he got out for a golden duck.
“His form wasn’t good in the fifth season of PSL but we still backed him,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
ALSO CHECK OUT: Islamabad United picked him for his talent, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan player who can hit monster sixes