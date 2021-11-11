Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan opener Imran Nazir has lauded batsman Asif Ali for making a great comeback in the T20 World Cup.

Asif has taken big steps to cementing his place as Pakistan’s finisher with a couple of strong performances in the tournament.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which saw the men in green claim their first-ever World Cup victory over their rivals.

In the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he smashed 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then thumped an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the team to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run victory over Scotland, he scored five runs.

“Credit goes to him for improving his batting and make a comeback in such a fashion,” Nazir told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Struggling before T20 World Cup, Imran Nazir on Pakistan player who is back with a bang

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48383 ( 78.34 % ) India 5705 ( 9.24 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1251 ( 2.03 % ) Australia 596 ( 0.97 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 540 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48383 ( 78.34 % ) India 5705 ( 9.24 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1251 ( 2.03 % ) Australia 596 ( 0.97 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 540 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related