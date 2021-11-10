Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said six-hitter Asif Ali was struggling prior to the T20 World Cup.

Asif has been in lethal form throughout the tournament, where he has showcased his power-hitting abilities.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which saw the men in green claim their first-ever World Cup victory over their rivals.

In the game against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hit 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then clubbed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the team to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run victory over Scotland, he made five runs.

“He was struggling before this event,” Nazir told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

