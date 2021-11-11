Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir is backing big-hitter Asif Ali to finish matches on a consistent basis going forward.

This comes after Asif has played the role of a finisher, and excelled at it, in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which saw the men in green secure their first-ever World Cup victory over their rivals.

In the game against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then smoked an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the team to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run victory over Scotland, he scored five runs.

“I hope he can consistently finish matches for Pakistan in the future as well,” Nazir told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

