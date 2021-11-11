Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said batsman Asif Ali hits sixes like Shahid Afridi.

Ajmal noted that it has been a long time since he has seen someone smash huge sixes like ‘Boom Boom’.

Asif has been in tremendous form in the T20 World Cup, where he has been playing the role of a finisher.

The 30-year-old didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India, which saw the men in green secure their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he smashed 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then walloped an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led his side to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he made five runs.

“After a long time, I have seen someone hit sixes like Shahid Afridi,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: A mix of Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq, Saeed Ajmal on Pakistan player with huge potential

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48383 ( 78.34 % ) India 5705 ( 9.24 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1251 ( 2.03 % ) Australia 596 ( 0.97 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 540 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48383 ( 78.34 % ) India 5705 ( 9.24 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1251 ( 2.03 % ) Australia 596 ( 0.97 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 540 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related