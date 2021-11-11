Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal said he hopes power-hitter Asif Ali continues to maintain his dominant form.

Asif has shown off his big-hitting skills in the T20 World Cup as he has been playing the finisher role for Pakistan.

The 30-year-old didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India, which saw the men in green claim their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he thumped 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then blasted an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led his side to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he scored five runs.

“He played really well and I hope he will continue this form,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

