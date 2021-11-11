Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal believes big-hitter Asif Ali has shown “glimpses of Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq” in the T20 World Cup.

Ajmal was particularly impressed with Asif’s performance against Afghanistan, where he won them the game with some incredible power-hitting.

Asif blasted an unbeaten 25 off seven balls in the match, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

His other notable performance came in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he smashed 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

“During the match against Afghanistan, Asif Ali showed glimpses of Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq,” Ajmal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 48383 ( 78.34 % ) India 5705 ( 9.24 % ) England 2540 ( 4.11 % ) New Zealand 1251 ( 2.03 % ) Australia 596 ( 0.97 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.32 % ) South Africa 352 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 540 ( 0.87 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.55 % )

