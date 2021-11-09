Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand left-arm seamer Trent Boult said he wants to “mirror” what Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi did against India in the T20 World Cup.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31.

This earned him the Man of the Match award as Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets and secured their first-ever World Cup win over them.

The 21-year-old then took figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand before claiming 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who the men in green also beat by five wickets.

Against Namibia, who Pakistan beat by 45 runs, he finished with figures of 0-36 off his four overs.

In the 72-run win against Scotland, Afridi ended up with figures of 1-24 off his four overs.

“Hopefully, from my point of view, it swings around a little bit and I can mirror what Shaheen did,” Boult was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will take on England in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Boult has taken 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 10.45 and an economy rate of 5.84.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47728 ( 78.32 % ) India 5691 ( 9.34 % ) England 2454 ( 4.03 % ) New Zealand 1213 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 567 ( 0.93 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.37 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 539 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.56 % )

