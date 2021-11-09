Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary India batsman VVS Laxman said power-hitter Asif Ali has been Pakistan’s saviour in the T20 World Cup.

He particularly highlighted Asif’s outstanding match-winning performance against Afghanistan.

Asif smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls in the match, which included four sixes.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win.

His other notable performance came in the five-wicket win over New Zealand, where he smoked 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

The Pakistan juggernaut rolls on. They faltered towards the end of both innings, but Asif Ali again pulled the fat out of the fire. Valiant Afghanistan gave it their all, it just wasn't enough. What entertainment for the fans!#AFGvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HgQYb2U6k4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 29, 2021

“The Pakistan juggernaut rolls on. They faltered towards the end of both innings, but Asif Ali again pulled the fat out of the fire. Valiant Afghanistan gave it their all, it just wasn’t enough. What entertainment for the fans,” Laxman said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

