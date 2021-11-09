Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is an “amazing” bowler.

Boult was particularly impressed with the way Afridi bowled in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India in the T20 World Cup.

Afridi dismissed Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31 off four overs as Pakistan won their first-ever World Cup match over their arch-rivals.

Following his Man of the Match performance against India, the 21-year-old took figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win over New Zealand.

He followed it up with 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also beat by five wickets.

Against Namibia, who Pakistan beat by 45 runs, he ended up with figures of 0-36 off his four overs.

In the most recent game against Scotland, who the men in green defeated by 72 runs, Afridi recorded figures of 1-24 off his four overs.

“The way Shaheen bowled…was, for a left-armer, I thought it was amazing,” Boult was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will take on England in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Boult has taken 11 wickets in five games at an average of 10.45 and an economy rate of 5.84.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

