Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali has revealed that he practices six-hitting scenarios during training.

His revelation comes after he has done well as Pakistan’s finisher in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India, which saw the men in green secure their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

However, in the game against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he smashed 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then struck an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the team to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he scored five runs.

“I practice in scenarios based on situations, needing to hit sixes in the last five overs type situations,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: My job is to hit sixes, Pakistan power-hitter who can smash the ball a long way says

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47728 ( 78.32 % ) India 5691 ( 9.34 % ) England 2454 ( 4.03 % ) New Zealand 1213 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 567 ( 0.93 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.37 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 539 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.56 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47728 ( 78.32 % ) India 5691 ( 9.34 % ) England 2454 ( 4.03 % ) New Zealand 1213 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 567 ( 0.93 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.37 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 539 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.56 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related