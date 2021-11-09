Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Asif Ali said he doesn’t focus on what is said about him on social media.

He noted that this allows him to focus on playing cricket with a clear mind.

Asif didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India in the T20 World Cup, which saw the men in green register their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

However, in the game against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he blasted 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then hammered an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the team to an impressive five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run win over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he made five runs.

“I don’t read what is said about me on social media and don’t watch television so I don’t know what is said about me in social media and that helps me focus on my work,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: Practice six-hitting scenarios, Pakistan batsman who is a well-known finisher says

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47728 ( 78.32 % ) India 5691 ( 9.34 % ) England 2454 ( 4.03 % ) New Zealand 1213 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 567 ( 0.93 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.37 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 539 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.56 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47728 ( 78.32 % ) India 5691 ( 9.34 % ) England 2454 ( 4.03 % ) New Zealand 1213 ( 1.99 % ) Australia 567 ( 0.93 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.37 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.57 % ) Afghanistan 539 ( 0.88 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.56 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related