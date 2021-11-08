Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali said his job is to hit sixes in order to score quick runs for the team.

Asif has been doing just that in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India, which saw the men in green secure their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.

However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then walloped an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the men in green to a five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he made five runs.

“My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations, needing to hit sixes in the last five overs type situations,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

ALSO CHECK OUT: My sixes clear the longer sides of the boundary, Pakistan big-hitter who has serious firepower says

Coming Soon Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan India England New Zealand Australia West Indies South Africa Afghanistan Other (Comment Below) Results Vote Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47125 ( 78.26 % ) India 5684 ( 9.44 % ) England 2382 ( 3.96 % ) New Zealand 1191 ( 1.98 % ) Australia 549 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.41 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 538 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.57 % ) Back

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47125 ( 78.26 % ) India 5684 ( 9.44 % ) England 2382 ( 3.96 % ) New Zealand 1191 ( 1.98 % ) Australia 549 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.41 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 538 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.57 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...

Related