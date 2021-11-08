Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali said his job is to hit sixes in order to score quick runs for the team.
Asif has been doing just that in the ongoing T20 World Cup.
He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India, which saw the men in green secure their first-ever World Cup win over their arch-rivals.
However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hammered 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.
Asif then walloped an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.
All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the men in green to a five-wicket win.
Asif didn’t bat in his side’s 45-run over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win against Scotland, he made five runs.
“My job is to hit sixes, so I practise in scenarios based on situations, needing to hit sixes in the last five overs type situations,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.
Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik
Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir
