Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali said the sixes he hits clear the “longer side of the boundary”.

Asif’s comments come after he has been in excellent form in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

He didn’t bat in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over India, which saw the men in green claim their first-ever World Cup victory over their arch-rivals.

However, in the match against New Zealand, which Pakistan won by five wickets, he hit 27 off 12 balls, which included a boundary and three sixes.

Asif then smashed an unbeaten 25 off seven balls, which included four sixes, against Afghanistan.

All the sixes he hit came in the 19th over off the bowling of Karim Janat, where he finished off the game and led the men in green to a five-wicket win.

Asif didn’t need to bat in his side’s 45-run over Namibia, but in the team’s 72-run win over Scotland, he scored five runs.

“I hit sixes towards the longer side of the boundary,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

Who will win the T20 World Cup? Pakistan 47125 ( 78.26 % ) India 5684 ( 9.44 % ) England 2382 ( 3.96 % ) New Zealand 1191 ( 1.98 % ) Australia 549 ( 0.91 % ) West Indies 2052 ( 3.41 % ) South Africa 350 ( 0.58 % ) Afghanistan 538 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment Below) 342 ( 0.57 % )

