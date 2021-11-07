Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said the two deliveries Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled to Rohit Sharma and Lokesh Rahul “were worth watching”.

Afridi dismissed Rohit, Rahul and India captain Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31 off four overs in Pakistan’s 10-wicket win over their arch-rivals.

The 21-year-old was named Man of the Match as Pakistan beat India for the first time in a World Cup game.

Afridi continued to shine against New Zealand, taking figures of 1-21 in the five-wicket win.

He followed it up with 1-22 off four overs against Afghanistan, who Pakistan also beat by five wickets.

Against Namibia, he ended up with figures of 0-36 off his four overs.

“His two deliveries against Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were worth watching,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The men in green have booked their spot in the semi-finals and their next game will be against Scotland on Sunday.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Pakistan T20 World Cup Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

